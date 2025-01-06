“This group continued working each and every day [of the festive season] because we are committed to achieve our goals and that won't change now that we're temporarily, at least until the next fixture, hopefully until the end, leading the group.”
Riveiro sings praises of his 'dedicated' troops
We worked through festive season, says coach
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has lauded his troops for sacrificing festive fun to work towards the team's ambitions. This was the Buccaneers lashed Stade d'Abidjan 3-0 to top their CAF Champions League Group C at the weekend.
Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi and Deon Hotto netted the goals against the Ivorian side at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening. It was one of Pirates' fine performances this festive season, having also demolished Marumo Gallants 8-1 in the league on Christmas Eve.
“It's about ambitions, it's about dedication, it's about commitment. We went through a difficult month but you have to show that you are still a professional football player at the time that everybody is having festive days, having parties and fun,'' Riveiro said.
“This group continued working each and every day [of the festive season] because we are committed to achieve our goals and that won't change now that we're temporarily, at least until the next fixture, hopefully until the end, leading the group.”
Pirates' next Champions League fixture is against Algerian side CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. But their immediate focus is the trip to Cape Town City for Betway Premiership fixture on Wednesday.
The Sea Robbers lead Champions League's Group C with eight points, one behind Al Ahly after four games.
Riveiro was also proud that they finished the game against d'Abidjan with five of the club's development graduates in Mofokeng, Thabiso Sesane, Boitumelo Radiopane, Thabiso Monyane and Azola Tshobeni. Mofokeng and Sesane started the game while Radiopane, Monyane and Tshobeni were introduced in the second half.
“We are learning, like I said many times... again today [on Saturday], we finished the game with five players from our DDC team but they are accumulating these experiences in order to understand what it takes to play at this level, to compete at this level, to challenge the clubs that we are challenging right now in the group,'' the Pirates coach stated.
Riveiro added that they were feeling good to be top of the group, saying they worked for it. “It's something nice and it's something to feel proud of and we are proud because we are working for it...nobody is giving us anything for free.''
SowetanLIVE
