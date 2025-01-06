Darwin Gonzalez scored the only goal in the second half to help the Citizens get three points and handed Amakhosi another defeat.
Nabi revealed that they are working behind the scenes to improve the team during the transfer window, but that they won't throw the current players under the bus by saying they are not good enough.
“It's obvious when you look at the squad that we feel there is a need to strengthen the team, but we don't want to throw our players under the bus saying that they are not good,” Nabi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“No, they are good, today [Sunday] they are in our squad, they are in our team but every transfer window we will take the opportunity to try to strengthen the team.”
The club is working hard to find the best opportunities that are possible and we hope that everything can improve our squad.”
One of the departments Nabi is desperate to strengthen is the forward where Chiefs have not been clinical enough and the Tunisian international insists every player has to step up.
“We don't feel that the [new] striker can resolve all the issues that we have been having in the final third,” he said.
“The first thing is for every player to step up, to be more calm when we get into those situations to make better decisions and make more movement to support the play. The striker can give more opportunities and something more, but he can't resolve everything.”
Chiefs' next match is against tricky Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium on Wednesday and Nabi wants his side to be ruthless.
“We were creating opportunities, but we lacked good decisions, especially in the last third. It's been an issue that when we fail to score, we have to create many opportunities. The only thing we can do is go back and work.”
Nabi aims to strengthen Chiefs' squad during transfer period
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has urged his side to be ruthless in front of goals after their 0-1 defeat to Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
The defeat was Chiefs' fourth of the season and they remain seventh in the log table after 11 matches and 15 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
