Muhsin returns to give Chiefs losing start to 2025

Veteran coach Muhsin Ertugral marked his return to the local elite league by claiming the scalp of his former team Kaizer Chiefs in his first game in charge at Cape Town City on Sunday.
City beat struggling visitors from Joburg 1-0 in the Betway Premiership match played at Cape Town Stadium.
Darwin Gonzalez scored the match's only goal in the second half, handing Amakhosi their fourth defeat of the campaign.
Apart from average scoring form, Amakhosi have also struggled to keep things clean at the back. After 11 games, they have managed only one clean sheet, during their 1-0 victory over Chippa United in their last match last year. As a result, Chiefs have zero for goal difference after scoring 14 goals and conceding 14.
The Citizens, who struggled through the first half of the season, were hoping for a change of fortune after appointing Ertugral to replace Eric Tinkler.
The Cape club should feel justified with its bold decision as Ertugral led them to victory in his first match.
Chiefs made a bright start to the game as they looked for an early goal and their approach earlier on was to press the Citizens higher.
Amakhosi came close to finding that opener earlier in the first half but Mduduzi Shabalala's close-range shot was saved by Darren Keet at the near post.
The Citizens managed to get a foothold midway through the first half but were guilty of turning their possession over.
Jaedin Rhodes and Gonzalez were more effective for the Citizens on the left and right flank but the final product let them down in the first half.
Despite both teams having had opportunities in the final third, they went into the interval with the match in the balance. Chiefs came back with more energy in the second half as they were looking to break the deadlock, but it was the home side who found the opener through a Gonzalez following a great counterattack.
Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi made a tactical switch taking off Christian Saile after they conceded and bringing Ranga Chivaviro as they searched for the equaliser, but the sub didn't make any impact.
Nabi also made three changes late in the second half bringing in Samkelo Zwane, Bradley Cross and Mfundo Vilakazi as they were desperate for the equaliser, but City defended well for their win.
Elsewhere, Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United played to a 1-1 draw at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Muhsin returns to give Chiefs losing start to 2025
Veteran mentor on a mission to revive Citizens fortunes
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
