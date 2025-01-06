Mohafe denounces rumours of Appollis, Matuludi departures

Polokwane City mentor Phuti Mohafe won't entertain the rumours linking their star players Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi to big clubs, with Orlando Pirates believed to be leading the race to sign the duo.
“This issue of our players being linked with other people, let it be their own agenda,'' Mohafe said after Sunday's 1-all draw against Sekhukhune United, where both Appollis and Matuludi started at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
“I think we shouldn't be engaging with it anymore because it's just the rumours that are flying around and I'd rather not comment further about this but as you can see, the players [Appollis and Matuludi] are here [with the team], so that tells you something else. Let the headlines fly but the players know what's at stake for them.''
Last week, speculation was rife that Pirates had struck a deal with Polokwane to sign both Appollis and Matuludi during the current transfer window but nothing seems to have materialised yet.
Appollis, a fully fledged Bafana international, was on the brink of joining Algerian giants MC Alger in the first transfer window of the current season, while Kaizer Chiefs have also been in the picture.
Appollis' representative, Lance Davids, is on record saying Polokwane owner Johnny Mogaladi accepted Alger’s offer before going “offline” in August. Davids also said Mogaladi wanted a transfer fee for the attacker to be paid in one instalment, saying “Chiefs didn’t have that capacity”.
