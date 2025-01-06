Soccer

Arthur Zwane rues AmaZulu's missed chances

Arrows now target Kaizer Chiefs

06 January 2025 - 10:10
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Taariq Fielies of AmaZulu FC and Angelo Van Rooi of Golden Arrows FC during the Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 4 January 2025 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane was left disappointed by their goalless draw against provincial rivals Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend, insisting they should have put away their chances.

"We created more clear-cut chances than them. We are disappointed that we couldn't get maximum points but we believe, since we are a work in progress, things will change for the better,'' Zwane said.

"We had an upper hand and we could've done better because we really dictated terms. Their keeper kept them in the game. The guys [his players] tried their best but it was not to be.''

Zwane also provided an update on when new signings Bongani Zulu and Sandile Mthethwa can be expected to feature after the former was an unused substitute against Abafana Bes'thende.

"We know that Bongani has been out of the game for a very long time. Unfortunately, we couldn't get friendlies to build him up in December. We can't just throw them in because we don't want to risk injuries but had we scored two goals, we may have given Bongani a few minutes. Sandile is also coming up nicely...he will get his chance,'' Zwane explained.

Meanwhile, Arrows coach Musa Bilankulu also sounded frustrated that they couldn't  find the back of the net against AmaZulu, asserting they'll be better against Kaizer Chiefs in their next game at the same venue on Sunday. 

It was Arrows' second game in a row where they couldn't score, having previously played a goalless draw against Polokwane City seven days earlier.

"I don't know where the goals are but the good thing is that we're creating those chances and surely against Chiefs here [at Moses Mabhida] on Sunday, we will be threatening,'' Bilankulu said.

In fact, it was a dry day as far as goals are concerned as the other two Saturday's Betway Premiership fixtures also ended goalless. 

Marumo Gallants and Richards Bay played a scoreless stalemate at Dr Molemela Stadium, while the game between TS Galaxy and Magesi also finished 0-0 at Mbombela Stadium.

