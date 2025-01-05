Sundowns regroup after Raja Casablanca loss

“It was a difficult match, I think that first half especially we had to cope with a lot of pressure that reduces the spaces to play,” he said.
After suffering his first defeat as Mamelodi Sundowns coach when they lost 0-1 to Morocco giants Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League Group B match on Saturday away, Miguel Cardoso is desperate for a win when they visit Maniema Union on Saturday to keep their hopes of qualifying to the knockout stages alive.
Benaissa Benamar's goal in the first half was enough to earn Raja their first win and hand Cardoso his first loss after five matches.
Despite the defeat, Sundowns remain second in their group but now trail AS FAR by three points and are just one point ahead of Raja and lead Maniema by two.
“Unfortunately, the results are what it is. Now it's important to focus on the next one and look forward to what we have ahead. It's an important match now to play away with Maniema,” Cardoso told the club media department after the game.
“So, let's recover as much as we can, our players. Let's also see because we lost three players for the next match, let's try to see who is ready and in condition to give the answer we need.
“For sure, we will do it and see the best tactical approach so we can win the next match and make the qualification closer.”
The match on Saturday produced three red cards, two Sundowns players Bathusi Aubaas and Khuliso Mudau, while Marouane Zila was also sent off for Raja. Cardoso also felt those red cards made it difficult for them to come back to the game.
“It was a difficult match, I think that first half especially we had to cope with a lot of pressure that reduces the spaces to play,” he said.
“We were not able to find the available spaces, mostly on the back of their defence. They put their defensive line very high and we struggled a little bit to find the spaces.
“We had just lost one player, so we needed to arrive at halftime to eventually make all the arrangements and tactically position the team in the best way.
“We just gave some opportunities in counterattack for Raja and unfortunately, we could not score.
“After the red card, we rebalanced the team to try to make it our best to win. We had two free moments and didn't take advantage of them.”
