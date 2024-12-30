Amakhosi showed some signs of improvement at the end of 2024 as they lost once in five matches, all in the league, winning twice and drawing twice. Earlier Nabi was asked to appraise Chiefs’ first half of the 2024-2025 season.
“I feel at the beginning of the league the quality was better than let’s say the past two or three games,” he admitted. “But there are [three] factors as an explanation for this.
“The first is we are fielding a lot of young players, meaning the inconsistency of the performances is normal.
“The second thing is we have had a lot of injuries that have affected our performance and the results, which brought so much pressure from outside.
“And then all the pressure also affects our players [as the third factor], which sometimes we see them playing with the handbrake on and the fear to not lose.
“We believe that after this game and the three points we can build from this.”
Chiefs meet Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
‘Don’t provoke reaction from the fans’: Chiefs coach Nabi lashes out at media
The win against Chippa left Amakhosi in seventh place at the end of 2024 as coach again stressed the need for patience
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi expressed frustration at what he perceives as the media putting pressure on him to achieve results at the long-ailing club when he has made clear he is involved in a long-term building project to restore Amakhosi.
Chiefs ended 2024 on a positive note with a 1-0 win against Chippa United that Nabi admitted was far from perfect from a performance perspective but left his side in the top half of the Betway Premiership in seventh place at the end of the year.
Nabi was asked near the end of his post-match press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium about winning just six matches in all competitions in 2024, to which the coach expressed frustration.
The 59-year-old Tunisian has a tough job rebuilding the Soweto giants from a deep hole after nine seasons without silverware when their previous longest wait for a trophy was one.
“Honestly, do you think I make changes for the result? Why don’t you accept that I come for a project?” Nabi queried, speaking in English, having previously used French through a translator.
“Why do you, the media, refuse? I give you that question. [The reason is] because it’s not good for you as the media [to acknowledge the building process] — you need the reaction of the people.
“If the coach talks about the process of building the team, this is not [rubs fingers to indicate making money].
“Don’t provoke reaction from the fans and business for yourself. This is not good.
“You push me only for the game — ‘Why, did you not win this one?’ I have come only for the process, guys.
“I trust in my project with Kaizer Chiefs. I know you don’t like to listen to this. Before I came here you listened to my [saying], ‘building, building’, [but] you don’t like to hear this.
“I have come to build, [whether] you want it or not, and if I give a different response to this I am not the correct coach.
“It’s not possible that I come in June to [the start of the league season in] September saying this is a transition season, we need steps, all the steps have a scientific objective and evaluation, and after that I come and say now I want to win all the games. It’s not correct like that.”
Turning back to speaking through his translator, Nabi said: “We believe in this project and we are going to do everything to work to make it successful.”
Nabi did not respond to the second part of the question on how Chiefs will approach the January transfer window.
Amakhosi showed some signs of improvement at the end of 2024 as they lost once in five matches, all in the league, winning twice and drawing twice. Earlier Nabi was asked to appraise Chiefs’ first half of the 2024-2025 season.
“I feel at the beginning of the league the quality was better than let’s say the past two or three games,” he admitted. “But there are [three] factors as an explanation for this.
“The first is we are fielding a lot of young players, meaning the inconsistency of the performances is normal.
“The second thing is we have had a lot of injuries that have affected our performance and the results, which brought so much pressure from outside.
“And then all the pressure also affects our players [as the third factor], which sometimes we see them playing with the handbrake on and the fear to not lose.
“We believe that after this game and the three points we can build from this.”
Chiefs meet Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
Chiefs end year on a high after victory in Durban
'We have to manage the group': Sundowns coach Cardoso on his Iqraam Rayners decision
Arsenal's Saka out for more than two months after hamstring surgery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos