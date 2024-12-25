Their programme is going to grow busier in the new year and Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says everyone at the club is committed to ensure they achieve their targets.
The Buccaneers, who demolished hopeless Marumo Gallants 8-1 on Tuesday at Orlando Stadium to maintain second spot on the log, will be battling in the Betway Premiership, the Nedbank Cup and Champions League next year.
With this result, Pirates have equaled the biggest league victory in the PSL as they have matched the result when SuperSport United beat Zulu Royals 8-1 in 2004.
They close the year with a league trip to bottom of the log Magesi FC on Sunday in Polokwane, and Riveiro wants them to end on a high and stay in touch with log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sundowns, who have won their last five league matches, enjoy a three-point gap at the top but they have played one more match.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants his players to remain committed ahead of busy 2025
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“It is about being honest with ourselves and knowing what we must do to achieve our short-term goals,” said Riveiro adding they are not thinking too far ahead.
“People have a right to speak about who is going to win the league, but we are not thinking about that. We are only thinking about what is coming next week against Magesi FC.
“We are thinking about how many points we can collect in January to continue with our objectives in the league and in the Champions League. We try to establish short-term goals and not be distracted with what is going to happen in four or five months.
“If you do that [think too far ahead], you can forget what it takes to achieve your objectives at the end of the season.”
Pirates are having a busy festive period and Riveiro said players are engaged and committed.
“We will be back training on December 26 and we have to travel to Polokwane on December 28 to play the next day, and then we are not stopping after January 1.
“We have to be engaged and committed and there is nothing in the middle. So far the team has managed to be committed in this strange season. It is December 24 and we are playing match number nine in the league.
“ There are about 30 more games to play this season in all competitions. It may be up to 35 depending on how well we do.
“ We are not playing in easy competitions. PSL and Champions League are not easy. We know what it takes and everybody is committed to the target.”
