Mamelodi Sundowns' attacking midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise is expecting a tough game from resurgent AmaZulu during their Betway Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday (3.30pm).
The Brazilians go into this match sitting on the top of the log with 24 points from nine matches, and their mission will be to maintain their three-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates.
AmaZulu, who have seen some sort of revival under co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, wants to make it two wins in succession after their last victory over Royal AM and force their way into the top half of the table.
“We are expecting a difficult game because they also want the points and they are playing at home,” said Mkhulise who is one of the preferred players by new Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.
Pirates, Sundowns in tricky Christmas Eve league clashes against AmaZulu and Gallants
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“The are a team that is not easy to play against because they have good players and they have been playing well recently. Sometimes they have not got the desired results but they are a good team.”
AmaZulu have signed former Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu and Mkhulise said they know what to expect if he is chosen to play.
“Bongani is a good player and we all know he will add value to AmaZulu. We need to be aware and ready for whatever they throw at us because we don’t know if he is going to play.”
Elsewhere, Pirates return to league action when they host Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (3.30pm), where they will be on a mission to close the gap on Sundowns.
Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi said their aim is to get all three points.
“The dynamics of our next match allow us to focus on ourselves. The change in leadership in our opponent indicates we must focus on our previous performance. We must try and improve and get the three points, which is what we have planned.
“They are not easy opponents to play against, but Pirates must get the points and that’s what we want to do.”
