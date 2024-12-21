Carling All Stars punish Magesi FC as Clinton Larsen steps down
Carling All Stars made light work of Magesi FC, drubbing them 3-0 to win the Carling Black Label Cup at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The match is an innovation that sees Carling Knockout champions taking on the All Stars team.
The Betway Premiership rookies punched above their weight to go all the way and win the tournament against the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns in the final, under the leadership of coach Clinton Larsen.
After the game, Larsen announced that he was coaching Magesi for the last time in the game against All Stars.
The Durban-born coach helped the side to gain promotion to the top tier, but results in the league haven’t been that impressive as they are rooted at the bottom of the log table.
It remains to be seen who is going to replace Larsen and help the club avoid swift relegation back to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
🏆 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐮𝐩 🏆— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) December 21, 2024
⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: All-Stars are in control of the game!
𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐢 𝐅𝐂 0⃣➖3⃣ 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐬
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC 1
🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P
📱 SABC+#SABCSportFootball #CarlingCup pic.twitter.com/AboCgWKT0y
The Jose Riveiro-coached All Stars made up of Premier Soccer League and DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) stars from different clubs scored all their goals within the opening 30 minutes.
Goals came from Kaizer Chiefs players as youngster Naledi Hlongwane scored a brace while Samkelo Zwane also found the back of the net.
Hlongwane, who is part of the Amakhosi DDC side, will hope that his performance against Magesi would convince coach Nasreddine Nabi to give him a chance in the senior team.
The All Stars team looked solid with performances from players such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Zwane, Bathusi Aubaas and others.
Riveiro also won the Cup last season against Stellenbosch FC.