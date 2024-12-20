“We know each other well, we knew what we wanted from an early age as children. I have always wanted to play for Chiefs and he always wanted to play for Pirates. Both our dreams came true. Nowadays we just encourage each other, we are there for each other.”
Looking ahead to the match against Magesi, Du Preez said they will be out to win but he also wants to enjoy himself.
“It is a different match outside our club commitments. I am not here to prove anything to the coach at Chiefs. It is about coming here to enjoy and do my best because this is something different to club football.”
Sipho Chaine will lead the team made up of PSL players Asekho Tiwani, Bathusi Aubaas, Relebohile Mofokeng and Samkelo Zwane, who have been mixed with Aiden McCarthy, Jabulani Mokone, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Gomolemo Kekana, Vincent Mokoena and Naledi Hlongwane from the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).
Chiefs striker Du Preez opens up on relationship with cousin Van Rooyen of Pirates
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix
For Ashley du Preez and Deano van Rooyen things turned out exactly as they wanted.
Du Preez and Van Rooyen, who are cousins and grew up together in Cape Town, have realised their childhood dreams of playing for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates respectively.
Attacker Du Preez was the first to move to Johannesburg when he joined Amakhosi from Stellenbosch in July of 2022 and he was followed by Van Rooyen who joined Pirates two years later from the same team where they established themselves under coach Steve Barker.
“Deano is my cousin, we grew up and played football together in the amateur ranks,” said Du Preez who is part of the Carling All-Star team coached by Jose Riveiro to play against Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
