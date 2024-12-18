Soccer

Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema says they are adapting to the style of coach Miguel Cardoso

18 December 2024
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema says they must adapt to the style of new coach Miguel Cardoso.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema says players are adapting to the style of coach Miguel Cardoso who started his tenure at the club with a 1-0 hard-fought win over Raja Casablanca in the Champions League last weekend. 

Maema, Divine Lunga and Sphelele Mkhulise where players who got rare opportunities in the starting line-up during the win over Raja and the attacking midfielder says it's about adapting and implementation. 

The Brazilians looked refreshed and sharper in their approach and they have another chance to improve when they take on Stellenbosch in their Betway Premiership clash at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

The match is important for both teams as a win for Sundowns will see them solidify their place at the top of the standings over second-placed Orlando Pirates while Stellies will move to third spot if they get all three points. 

“I am just happy for the opportunity I was given [by coach Cardoso] and with the support of the guys I did my best,” said Maema. 

“For the players it is more about believing in the coach’s plan. There are a few different things they do when it comes to preparation and we have to grasp it as quick as possible so we can apply it in the game. 

“It is going to be a change of mindset but we never change how we approach our games because we want to win every match. We know the league is a marathon and we are going to take every game as it comes.” 

Looking back at the win over Raja, Maema said they are happy for not conceding at home. 

“We played well against Raja and the most important thing was not conceding. There were a few mistakes here and there but those are things we can correct going forward.  

“We needed to do well in that match against Raja because we come from a period where we lacked consistency. Going forward, we are going to strive to be consistent so that we end the year on at the top of the table.” 

