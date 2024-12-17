Soccer

AmaZulu strengthen their squad with Sandile Mthethwa and Bongani Zungu

18 December 2024 - 14:09
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu welcomes midfielder Bongani Zungu to the club.
AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu welcomes midfielder Bongani Zungu to the club.
Image: AmaZulu

AmaZulu have bolstered their squad with the signing of defender Sandile Mthethwa and vastly experienced midfielder Bongani Zungu. 

Mthethwa and Zungu, who last played for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, respectively, join Usuthu on permanent deals and are welcome additions for co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusimuzi Vilakazi. 

Mthethwa, 27, from Empangeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal, said he was determined to make an impression for Usuthu. “I will do everything within my power to make my mark in the history of AmaZulu, lift my family name, and help the club return to the top four,” he told the club's website,” he said.

“I’m thankful to AmaZulu for believing in me. I’ve heard there were previous attempts to sign me, and now that I’m here I want to show my appreciation through hard work on the pitch. This club is close to my heart because it’s just two hours away from my hometown of Empangeni, so I feel at home already. I know the journey ahead won’t be easy, but I promise to give my all for this badge.”

Experienced midfielder Zungu said will help younger players and he is excited to work with Zwane and Vilakazi. “My personal goal is to help the team climb as high as possible on the log table, assist the younger players and bring my experience to the squad,” he said. 

Zungu added that his ambition was to try to win a trophy for the club. “Everywhere I’ve played, I’ve managed to win trophies, and I want to bring that same winning mentality here. I know what it takes to win, and that’s my aim. I’m also thrilled to be coached by Zwane and Vilakazi. I’ve watched AmaZulu’s games, and the team plays the modern game. My understanding of the game will help the team, but I know I have to work hard to earn my place.” 

Victory over Chippa eases pressure on Eric Tinkler’s job at Cape Town City

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler hopes their 1-0 victory over Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium at the weekend will have broken the ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Sekhukhune happy to end back-to-back defeats

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has lauded his players after they ended their two-winless run with a 1-0 victory over Cape Town City at ...
Sport
1 week ago

Ethan Brooks praises Arthur Zwane, Vusumuzi Vilakazi impact on Usuthu

AmaZulu midfielder Ethan Brooks has waxed lyrical about the impact of their co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, narrating how the pair has ...
Sport
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

FORTUNER CHALLENGE 2025
December SMAG Cover shoot with Lordkez