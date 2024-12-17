AmaZulu strengthen their squad with Sandile Mthethwa and Bongani Zungu

AmaZulu have bolstered their squad with the signing of defender Sandile Mthethwa and vastly experienced midfielder Bongani Zungu.

Mthethwa and Zungu, who last played for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, respectively, join Usuthu on permanent deals and are welcome additions for co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusimuzi Vilakazi.

Mthethwa, 27, from Empangeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal, said he was determined to make an impression for Usuthu. “I will do everything within my power to make my mark in the history of AmaZulu, lift my family name, and help the club return to the top four,” he told the club's website,” he said.

“I’m thankful to AmaZulu for believing in me. I’ve heard there were previous attempts to sign me, and now that I’m here I want to show my appreciation through hard work on the pitch. This club is close to my heart because it’s just two hours away from my hometown of Empangeni, so I feel at home already. I know the journey ahead won’t be easy, but I promise to give my all for this badge.”