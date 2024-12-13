Thwihli Thwahla coach John Maduka said they'd go all out in this match to try to get three points after they only registered one win this season. “We need points and this is a game where we need to go all out and get them. We have only registered one win and we need to change that and get points to improve our log on the table.”
Fixtures
Today: AmaZulu v Royal, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Arrows v Bay, Mpumalanga (3.30pm); Chippa v CPT City, Buffalo City Municipality (5.45pm); SuperSport v Magesi, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v Marumo, Peter Mokaba (3.30pm)
Monday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela (3.30pm)
Zwane warns Royal will be driven by Chiefs comeback
AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane feels Royal AM will draw some positives from their 2-2 draw with Kaizer Chiefs in their previous match ahead of their Betway Premiership clash at King Zwelithini Stadium this evening at 7.30pm.
Royal came from 0-2 down to draw the match, and Zwane is worried their motivation will pose a danger to them.
“You know derby games are unpredictable. We are playing against a good team, a team that is playing well. I think they will get a lot of strength from their last game,” Zwane told the media yesterday.
“They were 2-0 down and they managed to come back and get a point. I think that will motivate them and will pose a danger in that regard. I think we're ready but, like I said, these games are unpredictable. Either side will want to grab maximum points. So I think we will take advantage of playing at home and the guys are looking forward to this game.”
Usuthu are coming into this game on the back of a 0-1 defeat at TS Galaxy and Zwane said they'd need to redeem themselves tonight. “I think the most important thing is to redeem ourselves. We were not bad at all against TS Galaxy, we lacked that finishing touch. That final touch and penetration in the final third entries,” he said.
“We wanted to be forceful at some point and I think it is an area we have to improve on. We're going into this one [knowing] they may have analysed what our strengths and weaknesses are. We will have a different approach. We are playing at home and our tactical discipline has to be better.”
