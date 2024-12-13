Soccer

SuperSport to push for top four finish in league – Grobler

Not many teams could push Sundowns and Pirates in terms of the depth they've got

13 December 2024 - 08:33
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has candidly ruled Matsatsantsa out of the title race, saying they're aiming for a top four finish, as he bemoans they lack a squad depth to compete against joint leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

SuperSport, who face Magesi at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (8pm), have played two games more than Sundowns and Pirates but are behind with nine points.

“I think if we're being realistic, from the start of the season, it's not many teams that should push Sundowns and Pirates in terms of the depth they've got in their teams,'' Grobler told Sowetan yesterday.

“We don't have a great squad but we have a squad of good players. And again on our day, I do believe we can beat anyone but over a season, it's tough to challenge for the league. That doesn't mean we don't want to try. We are ambitious and in the last three years, we let ourselves down. I think we have a team that can finish in the top four, and that's something we will push for.”

Grobler missed SuperSport's first seven league fixtures, thanks to a knee injury he picked up in their 3-1 defeat at Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinals in August. The striker, who turns 37 in January, has always been troubled by injuries, hence he didn't find it that hard to spend some time on the sidelines. 

“Injuries are never nice but it's part of the game and it happens. The healing process needs one to be mentally tough but I got through it because I have a good team around me. It's good to be back,'' he said.

Grobler insisted they won't undermine Magesi who have lost their last two league games against Chippa United and Marumo Gallants. Magesi lost these two matches after stunning Sundowns in the Carling Knockout final.“In the PSL, you can never take any team lightly... it's a very difficult league," he said.

 

