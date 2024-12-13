Galaxy target Chiefs scalp to end year on a high

TS Galaxy aim to claim Kaizer Chiefs' scalp to boost their chance of finishing the year in the top eight.
This is according to their forward Sphiwe Mahlangu as they host Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on Monday (3.30pm).
“The game against Chiefs gives us a chance to increase our chances of getting into the top eight before this year ends,'' Mahlangu told Sowetan yesterday.
Even so, Mahlangu knows Chiefs will be a tough nut to crack after losing their last outing, 2-0 away to Polokwane City last Sunday. The Rockets are unbeaten in their last four league games, with two wins and two draws. Mahlangu feels they are now turning the corner.
“It's a game that's going to be difficult because Chiefs are a big team and they're eager to bounce back after losing against Polokwane,'' Mahlangu said.
“We didn't start well but since the new coach has taken over, we've been doing well. We have managed to avoid losing in our last four games and that has boosted our confidence massively. We are turning the corner now and we want to see ourselves in the top eight before the end of the year.”
Galaxy's fortune started to change for the better when they appointed Adnan Beganovic as their new coach, replacing Sead Ramovic early last month. Beganovic, who had been Ramovic's assistant for the past two years, has won his first three games in charge of Galaxy with one draw.
Mahlangu has narrated how Beganovic's style of play differs from Ramovic's, lauding the bond between the incumbent from Bosnia-Herzegovinia and the players.
“His style of play is a bit different from that of coach Sead. We are now playing in zones. We know when we are in this zone what we must do, especially when we are playing the medium block... we know which zone we must press and which zone we must let the opponents feel confident by having the ball so that we pounce when they make a mistake,'' Mahlangu explained.
Image: Philip Maeta
