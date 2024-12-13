Pirates, who beat Belouizdad 2-1 away in their Group C opener, are tied on four points with Ahly, although the Egyptians top the group by virtue of a better goal difference. Chaine, who's started all games across all competitions this season, highlighted that Pirates value the point they bagged against Ahly, albeit, making it clear they also target a win.
"As Pirates, we strive to win every game that we play, and it was not an easy game against one of the best teams in the continent.
"A very experienced team... you could see how the game went, they know what they are doing. We got a few chances here and there but we couldn't convert. We are happy with a point.''
Meanwhile, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro expects a tough game against D'Abidjan. The Spaniard is already fantasising about a victory in Abidjan. "It’s an away game. They didn’t get a good result in the first game in Cairo, but you can see the type of team they are, we managed to see they have multiple [videos], they are quite rigid tactically,'' he said.
"And, for sure, an away game is going to be tough. It's going to be difficult but I'm optimistic. I'm looking at the future like an opportunity for us to fight for three points, and imagine if we do it.''
SowetanLIVE
Bucs aim for away CAF victory
Riveiro and Chaine expect a tough game against D'Abidjan
Image: ALCHE GREEFF
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has reiterated that they never underestimate any opponent, as less-fancied Ivorian side Stade d'Abidjan loom large in their next CAF Champions League Group C clash at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Saturday in Abidjan (6pm SA time).
The Sea Robbers are high in morale after holding the defending champions Al Ahly – who've also won this competition a record 12 times – to a goalless draw in their second Group C fixture at Orlando Stadium last weekend, while D'Abidjan have lost their two opening group fixtures against Ahly and Algerian side CR Belouizdad.
"I repeat... I'll be a broken tape every time, Pirates is a big brand and we always want to win regardless of the opponent we face. Our mentality doesn't change... the way we approach games doesn't change. Just as far as your mind can think, that's where you can go,'' Chaine said.
Pirates, who beat Belouizdad 2-1 away in their Group C opener, are tied on four points with Ahly, although the Egyptians top the group by virtue of a better goal difference. Chaine, who's started all games across all competitions this season, highlighted that Pirates value the point they bagged against Ahly, albeit, making it clear they also target a win.
"As Pirates, we strive to win every game that we play, and it was not an easy game against one of the best teams in the continent.
"A very experienced team... you could see how the game went, they know what they are doing. We got a few chances here and there but we couldn't convert. We are happy with a point.''
Meanwhile, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro expects a tough game against D'Abidjan. The Spaniard is already fantasising about a victory in Abidjan. "It’s an away game. They didn’t get a good result in the first game in Cairo, but you can see the type of team they are, we managed to see they have multiple [videos], they are quite rigid tactically,'' he said.
"And, for sure, an away game is going to be tough. It's going to be difficult but I'm optimistic. I'm looking at the future like an opportunity for us to fight for three points, and imagine if we do it.''
SowetanLIVE
Bucs will be on the ball for PSL, CAF
Timm confident Pirates will fare well in CAF group stage
Pirates coach happy with 'high level' show against Ahly
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos