“I think we were by far the better team on the day... both first and second half. But obviously the last 20 [minutes] or so after you concede a goal from a penalty, you chase the game, they are obviously going to get a chance, so you can't judge the game there. I judged the game prior to the penalty and up until then, I thought we were the best team on the park,'' the City coach said.
Tinkler also weighed in on the progress of 22-year-old attacking midfielder Lefa Aphane, who joined the club from Limpopo ABC Motsepe League side Tzaneen United in July, saying he must improve his tactical ability as he lauds his work rate.
“He [Aphane] has a future but he still has to learn a lot tactically...even when he came on against Sekhukhune, he struggled to tactically apply what we wanted from him. He will be okay...he's hard working and he works his socks off in training,'' Tinkler said.
City's last five league games
October 27: City 0-0 Magesi
October 30: Sundowns 3-0 City
November 27: City 1-0 Polokwane
December 1: Arrows 3-2 City
December 7: Sekhukhune 1-0 City
Fixtures
Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Royal, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v Bay, Mpumalanga (3.30pm); Chippa v CPT City, Buffalo City Municipality (5.45pm); SuperSport v Magesi, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v Marumo, Peter Mokaba (3.30pm)
Monday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela (3.30pm)
SowetanLIVE
Tinkler blames poor results to 'bad luck'
Coach adamant their performances are good
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has attributed their recent slump, as they have won only one of their last five league games with three defeats and a draw, to lack of luck, suggesting he wasn't too concerned about the results because their performances ''have been good”.
City have had a rather slow start to the season, winning just two of their eight opening Betway Premiership fixtures with four defeats and two draws. The Citizens take on Chippa United at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium on Saturday (5.45pm).
“I don't look at the results, I look at the performance. We have been excellent. We just need better luck ... fortune is not going our way at the moment,'' Tinkler said.
City lost 1-0 away to Sekhukhune United in Polokwane in their last outing. Tinkler insisted they were the better team on the day. Keletso Makgalwa's penalty on the hour mark proved the difference.
“I think we were by far the better team on the day... both first and second half. But obviously the last 20 [minutes] or so after you concede a goal from a penalty, you chase the game, they are obviously going to get a chance, so you can't judge the game there. I judged the game prior to the penalty and up until then, I thought we were the best team on the park,'' the City coach said.
Tinkler also weighed in on the progress of 22-year-old attacking midfielder Lefa Aphane, who joined the club from Limpopo ABC Motsepe League side Tzaneen United in July, saying he must improve his tactical ability as he lauds his work rate.
“He [Aphane] has a future but he still has to learn a lot tactically...even when he came on against Sekhukhune, he struggled to tactically apply what we wanted from him. He will be okay...he's hard working and he works his socks off in training,'' Tinkler said.
City's last five league games
October 27: City 0-0 Magesi
October 30: Sundowns 3-0 City
November 27: City 1-0 Polokwane
December 1: Arrows 3-2 City
December 7: Sekhukhune 1-0 City
Fixtures
Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Royal, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v Bay, Mpumalanga (3.30pm); Chippa v CPT City, Buffalo City Municipality (5.45pm); SuperSport v Magesi, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v Marumo, Peter Mokaba (3.30pm)
Monday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela (3.30pm)
SowetanLIVE
Tinkler blasts his players for failing to defend set play against Arrows
Tinkler aims to bounce back against Polokwane
Kruger ready for big battle against AmaTuks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos