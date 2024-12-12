Soccer

Drama as Zambia U17s edge SA to Afcon spot

VAR steals show in Cosafa semifinal with red cards, penalty

12 December 2024 - 08:57
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Zambia celebrates during the TOTALEnergies Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations COSAFA Qualifier, COSAFA Under 17 Boys Championship match between Angola and Zimbabwe on the11 December 2024 at UJ AW Muller Stadium in Johannesburg
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

A dramatic afternoon of football ended with Zambia U17 edging SA U17 2-1 in the Cosafa Cup semifinal at AW Muller Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday.

Not only did Zambia book a place in the final, but they also qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast next year.

Amajimbos will be disappointed as they failed to qualify for the Afcon in a match they should have won had they not committed errors. The match was not short of drama, especially in the first half, and the main talking point will be about some questionable VAR decisions.

VAR gave Zambia a penalty in the 22nd minute which was converted by Abel Nyirongo; and a few minutes later, the review system decided on the sending off of Vincent Mutondo in the first half.

It also ruled that Amajimbos goalkeeper Lwandiso Radebe be red-carded for handling the ball outside the box in the first half of injury time after the referee had only issued a yellow card.

Amajimbos made a lively start when Simphiwe Mlondo fired them ahead with a tap-in after a brilliant work by exciting Emile Witbooi on the left side before delivering a cross which saw Mlondo tap in home in the first minute of the match.

Despite not seeing much possession, Zambia equalised through Nyirongo's spot-kick after VAR intervened in the 22nd minute.

Zambia were then reduced to 10 men when Mutondo was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Mlondo.

With the numerical advantage, SA took control and came close to restoring their lead, but Witbooi's effort narrowly missed the target with the goalkeeper beaten.

The drama continued as SA were also reduced to 10 men after another VAR show when goalkeeper Radebe was shown a straight red card for handling outside the box.

Zambia came back with more energy in the second half as they started knocking searching for a lead and had a few chances to find the breakthrough.

Their pressure finally paid off as the SA defence went to sleep only for Robert Banda to slot home and give his side a 2-1 lead eight minutes after the hour mark. The match was postponed for an hour because of bad weather with seven minutes remaining, but that did not stop Zambia from winning.

SowetanLIVE

