“We didn't want to avoid any team. These boys want to compete. They want to grow, so how do you want to avoid your peers? We didn't want to avoid any other team, we knew when we were playing the second game that we were going to meet up with Zambia in the semifinals, which we will plan for properly and give them the run for their money.”
Amajimbos scored 10 goals and conceded only two during the group stage, and Khumalo said they will work on both positives and negatives ahead of this afternoon's semifinal. “The positives we took from the last game is that we scored goals.
“But negatives will then be, we didn't want to concede but we let in goals, and that was not our plan. We then went back and said, 'where did we go wrong and concede?'
“We are going to have changes, and we will wait for the doctors' report to say which players are available and who are not, and then we will take it from there. If it warrants us to change the team, we will, if not, we will keep the team.”
SA looks beyond Zambia for Afcon spot
SA U17 also eyeing Cosafa title
SA under-17 men's national team coach Vela Khumalo is optimistic they'll beat Zambia in the semifinal of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 tournament today and secure qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.
The winner of the semifinal at AW Muller Stadium in Johannesburg at 3pm will qualify for the junior Afcon before having a chance to win the regional Cosafa title tomorrow.
Amajimbos won all three of their Group C matches, while Zambia also topped Group B to set the semifinal clash against SA. “I think we are capable enough of playing well against Zambia. They're a good team, well-structured and they play forward football. They have two central midfielders that are good and we will deal with it when we are doing our planning,” said Khumalo.
