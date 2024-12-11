New Downs coach a job-hopping nomad

Soccer

11 December 2024 - 12:28
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Jose Miguel Cardoso, coach of Esperance Tunis during the CAF Champions League 2023/24 Semifinals 2nd leg match between Memelodi Sundowns and Esperance Tunis at the Loftus Stadium
Jose Miguel Cardoso, coach of Esperance Tunis during the CAF Champions League 2023/24 Semifinals 2nd leg match between Memelodi Sundowns and Esperance Tunis at the Loftus Stadium
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Following Mamelodi Sundowns' decision to appoint Miguel Cardoso as their new coach yesterday after sacking Manqoba Mngqithi, we profile the 52-year-old Uefa Pro Licence holder from Portugal.

Previous teams

Cardoso's last gig was at Tunisian giants Esperance where he was in charge for 10 months (from January to October).

The new Sundowns mentor, who joins with three assistants, Fabio Fernandes, Pedro Azevedo and João Araújo, coached in some of the biggest European leagues like Spanish La Liga and French Ligue1. In La Liga he coached Celta de Vigo between November 2018 and March 2019. He won three of the 15 games he was in charge of, losing 10, with two draws.

In French Ligue1, he coached Nantes from June to October 2018, winning one of the eight games he oversaw, with four defeats and three draws.

His record against Sundowns in the CAF Champions League

Cardoso faced Sundowns twice as Esperance coach, beating them 1-0 on both occasions in the two-legged Champions League semifinals last season.

Cardoso's honours

He won the Tunisian league with Esperance last season. Cardoso also won the league with Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2016/17 campaign.

