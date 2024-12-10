The announcement was made during a press conference at the club's headquarters in Chloorkop on Tuesday.
Mngqithi, who was in charge of 22 games, was sacked alongside Romain Folz and Wendell Robinson, while Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mweene are staying on as part of the new technical team.
Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe said the structural changes were because of the few stumbles they had when they lost in the MTN8 to Stellenbosch, in the league to Polokwane City, Carling Knockout final to Magesi and the two draws they had in the CAF Champions League.
"It was not the Magesi game that made the decision. That match was a magic for most but a tragedy for us," Motsepe stated during the press conference. "We started the season having allowed the coaching team to take the reins to lead the club in the direction we saw fit. But unfortunately, we began with the stumble, we were knocked out from the MTN8.
"And then we had another stumble with Polokwane in the league and there was a series of games where we never really saw the consistency that we hoped [for] and the club was not going in the direction it should be.
Miguel Cardoso takes over at Downs as Mngqithi's regime comes to an abrupt end
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
"So, the decision was made after compounding many factors that led us to that point. And then we had to make it quick to give a new coach a chance to see the rest of the year through properly."
Sundowns also confirmed that Cardoso will be on the bench when Sundowns face Raja Casablanca in their Champions League match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, having already received his work permit.
This shows that they have been in talks with the coach for a while, having received his work permit soon after he was announced as the coach on Tuesday.
Motsepe believes they have the right coach who will lead the team in the direction they want, which is to win the Champions League.
"He is the man who we believe has the right type of personality to lead the club and he has the desire to take us to the highest level and to succeed," he said.
SowetanLIVE
