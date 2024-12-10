Hunt eager to unleash Nurkovic, Nasir

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt can't wait to have new signings Samir Nurkovic and Abubeker Nasir available for selection once they confirm their fitness.
Both players are yet to make an appearance for SuperSport since joining them a few months ago as they are still working on their fitness. Nasir, 23, joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori on a one-year deal from Mamelodi Sundowns and while Hunt is hoping that this signing would provide a much-needed boost, he says he only started training last week.
“Nasir started training recently for the first time since he came here,” Hunt said. “He came in August, first he trained this week and you can see his quality. He's got pace, which we need. I would have loved to bring him against Richards Bay [on Friday] but we couldn't. We can't take a chance here.
“But he's got quality, there is no doubt. It's like Samir Nurkovic will come in January and make a big difference to us.”
Nasir last played a competitive match last year on December 13 when Sundowns beat Cape Town Spurs 3-0 at home.
After beating Richards Bay 1-0 last week in the Betway Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium, Hunt hopes they will now build some consistency with successive wins.
The Tshwane side will host Magesi at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday and will be eager for another three points. “It is not a breathing space because we have a game again this week, but we are trying to get a little bit of consistency in our team. We have chopped and changed a lot,” he said.
“That's always not good. We can't also keep on relying on Bradley Grobler. He has been doing it I don't know for how many years. He had a major operation, so I played him in the last two weeks and he was struggling. He has been a good servant for SuperSport.”
Fixtures
Betway Premiership
Friday: AmaZulu v Royal, King Zwelithini, (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v Bay, Mpumalanga (3.30pm); Chippa v CPT City, Buffalo City Municipality (5.45pm); SuperSport v Magesi, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v Gallants, Old Peter Mokaba (3,30pm)
CAF Champions League
Saturday: Stade d'Abidjani v Pirates, Stade Felix (6pm)
Sunday: Sundowns v Raja, Loftus Versfeld (3pm)
CAF Confederation Cup
Sunday: Lunda Sul v Stellenbosch, Estadio 11 de Novembro (3pm).
