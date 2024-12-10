Lions are seven points behind leaders Durban City. Basie has asserted that the seven-point gap was “nothing”. Lions, who saw their three-game winning streak being ended by JDR Stars, who outwitted them 1-0 away at the weekend, host Upington City in their next game on Friday.
“The seven-point gap is nothing. We will close it. Remember, we've just played 13 games and we have 17 games left, so it's still early to say the teams on top have done it already,'' Basie said.
Meanwhile, yesterday Upington announced that their coach Thulani Nkosi, who had been with the team since its establishment in 2021, had stepped down, with Brandon Truter returning to replace him after being sacked by Premiership side Richards Bay two weeks ago. Truter served as Upington's senior coach last season before Bay snatched him.
Hungry Lions coach Basie feels they are ordained to win promotion this season
'God has told me this is our season'
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Charismatic Hungry Lions coach Henry Basie has claimed that God has told him they'll be promoted to the Premiership this season, their fourth in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).
“Let me tell you something, God has told me that this is our season. He [God] said, 'My son, your time has come'. I am so confident that Hungry Lions will be in the Premiership next season. Looking at the way we've been playing, I don't doubt that we are going to the PSL,'' Basie told Sowetan yesterday.
“In the past few seasons, I have been struggling to put together a strong team but this season I feel I've managed to assemble a very strong team to fight until the end.''
FACT BOX
Lions are a small club based in the small city of Postmasburg in the Northern Cape,
They were promoted to the second tier via winning the ABC Motsepe League national play-offs in 2021.
Results
Upington 1-3 Krunger; Callies 2-3 Orbit; Durban 3-0 Leruma; Casric 1-0 AmaTuks; Leopards 1-1 Milford; Baroka 4-2 Venda; JDR 1-0 Lions; Highbury 1-0 Spurs.
