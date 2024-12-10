“This win is massive going into the next match against Marumo, who are also winning matches of late. I think they have now won three in a row and that tells you that they've turned the corner. We have also come out of the slump by winning against Chiefs.
‘City now big after Chiefs, Downs scapls’
Mohafe impressed by player's display against Chiefs
Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe has told his team to not feel small, having now beaten Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs as they target a top-eight finish for a second successive season.
Polokwane beat perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in Polokwane in October. On Sunday, Rise and Shine claimed the scalp of another giant, Chiefs this time around, beating them 2-0 to move to third on the log. Oswin Appollis and Mokibelo Ramabu netted for City at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
“Our target is to finish in the top eight. We can't lose matches and expect to remain in the top eight. We must not underestimate ourselves and say 'we are still a small team'. We have to perform against each and every team without choosing games,'' Mohafe said.
DID YOU KNOW?
Polokwane have garnered 17 points thus far this term, their joint-best start after 10 games after also managing same points after the same number of games in the 2018/19 season, where they eventually finished fifth.
“The points are the same, so it doesn't really matter whether you get them against small teams or against the so-called big teams. Being in the top three cements our top-eight dream.”
Mohafe narrated how the “massive” victory over Chiefs was engineered, raving about his troops' showing.
“This win is massive going into the next match against Marumo, who are also winning matches of late. I think they have now won three in a row and that tells you that they've turned the corner. We have also come out of the slump by winning against Chiefs.
"We will face Marumo hoping that the match isn't as tough as when we met them in the Carling Cup, where they beat us 3-2."
