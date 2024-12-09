Soccer

Sekhukhune happy to end back-to-back defeats

09 December 2024 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Keletso Makgalwa of Sekhukhune United and Alifeyo Ziba of Cape Town City FC during the Betway Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Polokwane.
Keletso Makgalwa of Sekhukhune United and Alifeyo Ziba of Cape Town City FC during the Betway Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Polokwane.
Image: Philip Maeta

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has lauded his players after they ended their two-winless run with a 1-0 victory over Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

I think credit must go to the players for their character, it was not easy after suffering back-to-back defeats but it is how you bounce back and this is the character they showed today [Saturday] and it was not an easy game
Lehlohonolo Seema

Keletso Makgalwa scored the only goal of the match in the second half to hand Babina Noko the three points and end their back-to-back defeats.

Seema dedicated the victory to the club management for their support during those defeats and said they didn't press any panic buttons.

"I think credit must go to the players for their character, it was not easy after suffering back-to-back defeats but it is how you bounce back and this is the character they showed today [Saturday] and it was not an easy game," Seema told the media after the match.

"We never got it easy but I think we showed that we wanted it more because we didn't even play the game that we wanted to play. We had to adjust the way Cape Town City wanted us to play.

"It was up to one team making a mistake and we managed to get a goal. I'm happy for the team and the management, they supported us during those two matches we lost. There was never a time when there was panic, so it showed that they believed in us and the team.

"They knew that we could turn around the corner. We are happy that we have two weeks to rectify what is not working. Some of our injured players are back and this will help us."

Although City coach Eric Tinkler was disappointed with the results, he was pleased with the performance. The defeat was their fifth this season in eight matches and it has put Tinkler under pressure.

"I don't look at the results, I look at performances. We were excellent today, we need a better fortune to convert the chances. Fortune is not going our way," Tinkler said. "I think we were by far the better team on the day both in the first and second halves."

"Elsewhere, TS Galaxy continued with their revival after they edged AmaZulu 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium, also on Saturday, while Marumo Gallants beat Magesi 3-1 Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

Polokwane City condemn Chiefs to another defeat

Emerging as early season surprise packages, having also handed champions Mamelodi Sundowns what remains their only league defeat thus far back in ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Mngqithi happy with Downs' valuable point away in AS FAR match

After their second draw in their CAF Champions League Group B match against AS FAR at Stade El Abdi on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Pirates coach happy with 'high level' show against Ahly

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is adamant that the Buccaneers can go toe-to-toe with anyone, should they always apply themselves like they did in ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water
Benni McCarthy sets sights on US Major League Soccer, La Liga