Sekhukhune happy to end back-to-back defeats
Image: Philip Maeta
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has lauded his players after they ended their two-winless run with a 1-0 victory over Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Keletso Makgalwa scored the only goal of the match in the second half to hand Babina Noko the three points and end their back-to-back defeats.
Seema dedicated the victory to the club management for their support during those defeats and said they didn't press any panic buttons.
"I think credit must go to the players for their character, it was not easy after suffering back-to-back defeats but it is how you bounce back and this is the character they showed today [Saturday] and it was not an easy game," Seema told the media after the match.
"We never got it easy but I think we showed that we wanted it more because we didn't even play the game that we wanted to play. We had to adjust the way Cape Town City wanted us to play.
"It was up to one team making a mistake and we managed to get a goal. I'm happy for the team and the management, they supported us during those two matches we lost. There was never a time when there was panic, so it showed that they believed in us and the team.
"They knew that we could turn around the corner. We are happy that we have two weeks to rectify what is not working. Some of our injured players are back and this will help us."
Although City coach Eric Tinkler was disappointed with the results, he was pleased with the performance. The defeat was their fifth this season in eight matches and it has put Tinkler under pressure.
"I don't look at the results, I look at performances. We were excellent today, we need a better fortune to convert the chances. Fortune is not going our way," Tinkler said. "I think we were by far the better team on the day both in the first and second halves."
"Elsewhere, TS Galaxy continued with their revival after they edged AmaZulu 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium, also on Saturday, while Marumo Gallants beat Magesi 3-1 Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.
