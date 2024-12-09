Nabi slates match officials, calls on PSL to look into bad refereeing

Chiefs suffered their third league defeat of the season away to Polokwane City on Sunday. Nabi wasn't too pleased with how referee Eugene Mdluli handled the match, insisting they were denied two penalties and Rise and Shine's Thabang Matuludi should have been sent off for a strong challenge on his left-back Bradley Cross at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
“I stopped talking about referees. But today [Sunday]... ay ay jah. I urge the PSL to please analyse our situation. Two penalties [denied], and I think my left-back, Cross will be out [for some time]... that foul [by Matuludi] deserved a minimum red card,'' Nabi said.
“It’s unacceptable. If I lose, I lose, no problem, it's football but I don’t like to lose like that. I don’t like to lose because of referees. I don’t want to be given a gift. I don’t want a gift because I am sporty. I respect the opponents and the referees.''
Cross would be withdrawn for Thatayaone Ditlhokwe at the start of the second half after suffering that injury at the hands of Matuludi, who was not even cautioned, late in the first period. The Cross incident took Nabi back to when his midfielder Edson Castillo was severely injured by SuperSport United's Bilal Baloyi, who also walked away unpunished, to be out for at least five months in October.
“It’s not the first time. What do you want? Look at that action involving Cross when you get home. He could be out for two months,'' Nabi angrily said.
“You remember the game where my player, [Edson] Castillo got injured? He was ruled out for six months, and I spoke against referees and the people in the media said I must not be aggressive with the referees, I am not aggressive.
“Tell me what the Fifa rules say. The first rule for the referees is [to] protect the player. How many players are in hospital? I am not talking to protect myself because I lost. No, I am unhappy.”
Oswin Appollis and Mokibelo Ramabu scored the goals that sank Amakhosi, helping Polokwane to move third on the table.
