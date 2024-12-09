Stellies suffered a 3-1 defeat to RS Berkane at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday to remain bottom of their Group B without a point after they also lost their opening match to Stade Malien.
Barker optimistic Stellies will qualify for Confed Cup knockout stages despite losses
Image: Ashley Vlotman
After their second consecutive defeat in the CAF Confederation Cup group matches, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker insists they are still in the competition as he believes they can still progress to the knockout stage.
Stellies suffered a 3-1 defeat to RS Berkane at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday to remain bottom of their Group B without a point after they also lost their opening match to Stade Malien.
Youssef Zghoudi netted a brace for the Berkane with Reda Hajji adding a third, while Chumani Butsaka scored a consolation for the Cape Winelands side.
“I believe that we can still qualify for the knockout stages. We are not out of this competition, our next game is away to the Angolan side [Lunda Sul], is a cup final for us,” Barker told the media during the post-match press conference.
“We have to get points from them in our back-to-back games against them and the Malian team back at home [January 12], I believe that's our opportunity [to get points]. If we have to go away and get a point or three against this team; it is not impossible.”
Barker also believes their lack of experience in continental football made a difference and added that they are learning how to play in this competition.
“When one gets into this level of playing these types of level teams, I think the important part is that we keep learning and growing,” he said.
“I didn't take [Mamelodi] Sundowns their first season to go far in this competition, they started by gaining experience and then were able to compete. We've got to consider this a great and challenging experience for us.
“I feel like we showed a lack of experience, maybe a little bit of dealing with a lot of situations in the final third, for me it is about judging how far we are from being at that level.
“There is a way that we have to grow and get there. A massive learning curve I thought we have done ourselves by showing character.”
Stellies will travel to Angola to face Lunda Sul on Sunday and will be looking to register their first points.
