Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League campaign has refused to take off as the South African champions would have hoped.
Masandawana saw their second outing in group B end in another draw: 1-1 against AS FAR in Morocco on Saturday night.
After opening the scoring through Iqraam Rayners on 66 minutes at Stade El Abdi, the South Africans failed to defend their goal line for the duration of the match.
The 74th-minute goal by Mohamed Rabie Hrimat helped the hosts avoid their first defeat in the group stages.
Sundowns play to another Champions League draw in Morocco
Sundowns finished the match with 10 men after Aubrey Modiba was sent off during the referee’s optional time.
After two games played, Sundowns remain second in the group and two points behind FAR, who now have a win a draw.
DRC outfit AS Maniema also have two points, while Raja Casablanca have a single point from a possible six.
