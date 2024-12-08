The Brazilians have two points from two matches after they started their group phase with a goalless draw against AS Maniema Union at home.
Mngqithi happy with Downs' valuable point away in AS FAR match
Coach confident team will do well at CAF
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
After their second draw in their CAF Champions League Group B match against AS FAR at Stade El Abdi on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi doesn't think it makes their quest to progress to the knockout stages difficult.
The Brazilians have two points from two matches after they started their group phase with a goalless draw against AS Maniema Union at home.
Iqraam Rayners looked to have done enough to hand them the three points in the second half only for Mohamed Rabie Hrimat to level matters eight minutes later.
But Mngqithi feels the mission is not difficult and believes they will turn the corner soon.
"I don't think it makes our mission in the group very difficult because I think we played very well and under normal circumstances, a match like this away we will win but we didn't," Mngqithi told the media during a post-match press conference.
"It's still a very valuable point away from home; we are still going to play them at home. They have a bit of an advantage at the moment, the fact that we have two points can change completely. We are confident we will do well and I'm also very happy with how we played while commending the work of their coach.
"He saw a very big overload, and immediately before even 20 minutes, he made changes. The structure of the team, for me, was a sign of good coaching, fully aware of what was happening on the pitch and I give credit to that, they are a very good team."
Mngqithi also lauded his players' performance and said the match came out as anticipated.
"I think the game came out the way I anticipated it. We played against a good team and we know they will always pose a threat here and there in transitions and set pieces," he said.
"I think we started the game quite well and dominated the match. I expected them to resist a bit, press on top and make us work very hard.
"But I think it was because of them not opening up space and staying very deep, not giving us much space."
Sundowns' next match is against Raja Casablanca at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 3pm. Raja are also yet to win in this group, with one point from two games.
