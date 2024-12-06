Talismanic Stellenbosch winger Devin Titus has admitted it's was a pity they have to play their CAF Confederation Cup home games away from Stellenbosch, albeit admitting they were now used to this.
Let alone that Stellenbosch's home venue Danie Craven Stadium is still undergoing maintenance, it also doesn't meet CAF requirements to host games. Stellies host current Moroccan league table-toppers RS Berkane in their second Group B fixture at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
“Obviously it's a negative for us to be playing our CAF home games away because we want to play in front of our loyal supporters here in Stellenbosch... you want to see your family and friends as well when you're playing these important games,'' Titus told Sowetan.
“However, we're now used to that because we haven't played our home games at Danie Craven since our first game of the season against TS Galaxy. Moses Mabhida has been a happy hunting ground for us.''
Stellies have been using Athlone and Cape Town Stadiums for their domestic league games since they last played at Danie Craven when they beat TS Galaxy 3-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals in August.
Stellies adapt to taxing Durban trips for CAF ties
Winger says Bucs win boosted team confidence ahead of Confed Cup match
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Talismanic Stellenbosch winger Devin Titus has admitted it's was a pity they have to play their CAF Confederation Cup home games away from Stellenbosch, albeit admitting they were now used to this.
Let alone that Stellenbosch's home venue Danie Craven Stadium is still undergoing maintenance, it also doesn't meet CAF requirements to host games. Stellies host current Moroccan league table-toppers RS Berkane in their second Group B fixture at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
“Obviously it's a negative for us to be playing our CAF home games away because we want to play in front of our loyal supporters here in Stellenbosch... you want to see your family and friends as well when you're playing these important games,'' Titus told Sowetan.
“However, we're now used to that because we haven't played our home games at Danie Craven since our first game of the season against TS Galaxy. Moses Mabhida has been a happy hunting ground for us.''
Stellies have been using Athlone and Cape Town Stadiums for their domestic league games since they last played at Danie Craven when they beat TS Galaxy 3-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals in August.
The Cape Winelands outfit's next Confederation Cup home game, after facing Berkane in Durban, will be played at Cape Town Stadium against Angolan side CD Lunda Sul on January 5. Stellies lost their Confed Cup Group B opener 2-0 away to Stade Malien in Bamako last week Wednesday and bounced back with a massive league win over Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium four days later.
Titus, who scored the only goal that helped them beat Bucs, said the win over the Soweto giants boosted them ahead of the Berkane clash, adding their target was to reach the final. “Coming off such poor performance [against Stade Malien in their Group B opener in Bamako last week], I think the win against Pirates gave us a boost we are going to need in order to win over Berkane'' Titus said.
"The mood in camp is much better and happier now after beating Pirates. We are not here to make up the numbers. We aim to go all the way to the final, and once we are there, anything is possible.”
SowetanLIVE
Barker lauds Stellies resilience after ending Pirates run
Stellies end Bucs' blistering start to the season
Malesela ready for Downs after Stellies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos