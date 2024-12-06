After Mamelodi Sundowns started their CAF Champions League group phase with a goalless draw against AS Maniema Union at home, ex-player Bennet Mnguni expects a response when they face AS FAR at Stade El Abdi on Saturday at 9pm.
Sundowns arrived in Morocco with one mission of collecting all three points after dropping two at home in their first match. The Moroccan outfit had a perfect start in Group B after beating local rivals Raja Casablanca 2-0 in their opening game. As a result, they are leading the table after Sundowns' draw in Tshwane.
Mnguni is optimistic his former club will do well, saying they'd always done well on the road. “I expect a response after playing to a draw at home in their first match. Playing away from home, you don't have pressure from the supporters, and I believe they will come back with a positive result,” Mnguni told Sowetan Thursday.
While Sundowns will be up against a motivated AS FAR, they're also coming into this game on the back of a victory in the Betway Premiership after beating Sekhukhune United 3-0 to end their two losses across all competitions.
Mnguni tips Downs to open CAF account
'The players have what it takes to win the game'
Mnguni expects Masandawana to go all out and try to take the game from the Moroccan side. “I know they will want to improve from the last result [in the Champions League] and put the team up there again," he said.
“They've always done well when playing away, and I don't see any reason they won't do well again this time. The players will also want to prove they're playing for the badge by winning this game. I believe they have what it takes to come back with a victory.”
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi will rely on Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Iqraam Rayners for goals as he targets their first win in this competition.
