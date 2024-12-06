“Teams that win the next two games from now and start well in January will be competitive, and will likely win the league. With the quality that we have Carsic will compete. Nobody wants to be in the playoffs, we all want automatic promotion. But you have to be realistic, there's only one winner."
On Tuesday, Casric failed to qualify for the Nedbank Cup last-32 after losing 2-0 to Baroka at home, and Govinder insists they won't read much into that result going to the Tuks match. “Nedbank is the cup you can play every season when you are promoted to the Premiership. If you look at the results from the Nedbank Cup most of the teams are struggling in the league,” he said.
“They prioritise backward, I would say, 'let me focus on the league', if I'm at relegation to get some points, and if I'm at the top I would give my non-starters a chance and focus on the two league matches to end the year on a high."
Fixtures
Saturday: JDR v Lions, Soshanguve (3.30pm); Highbury v Spurs, Gelvandele (3.30pm); Leopards v Milford, Thohoyandou (3.30pm); Casric v University of PTA, Solomon Mahlangu (3.30pm); Baroka v Venda, Global (3.30pm); Durban v Leruma, Chatsworth (7.30pm).
Sunday: Upington v Kruger, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs, (3.30pm); Callies v Orbit, TUT (3.30pm).
January could shed light on who will clinch Motsepe Foundation Championship title
Coach believes Casric Stars stand fair chance to compete
Casric Stars coach Sundra Govinder feels they will have a clear picture in January 2025 who will likely win the Motsepe Foundation Championship title this season.
Stars are six points behind log leaders Milford heading into this weekend round of matches, where they will host the University of Pretoria at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
To have a chance to fight for the title, Govinder said their plan was to win the remaining two matches of the year against AmaTuks and Kruger United, both at home, and have a perfect start in January, when they resume with struggling Cape Town Spurs.
“If you look at this league, to be honest, it has never been won in December. In my experience here for the past couple of years, if you look at January, you will get a clear indication of who will win the title,” Govinder told Sowetan.
