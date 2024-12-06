"Yes, it's not a normal thing to have two coaches but it seems to be working fine for us. We have adapted to different dynamics where one coach wants you to do this and the other wants you to do that, but what helps is that it's all for a common goal of helping the team."
Ethan Brooks praises Arthur Zwane, Vusumuzi Vilakazi impact on Usuthu
AmaZulu search for third successive win at Galaxy
AmaZulu midfielder Ethan Brooks has waxed lyrical about the impact of their co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, narrating how the pair has improved the attitude and the mindset of the players.
Usuthu won their last two games against Chippa United and Richards Bay, and hope to extend their winning run to three games when they face Brooks' old side, TS Galaxy, at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
The Durban side will be without suspended defender Abbubaker Mobara, while Galaxy will have to soldier on without Mlungisi Mbunjana, who's also suspended.
"I'd say the coaches have changed our attitude and mindset. We understand what they want from us, so I give them credit for these back-to-back wins because they're really pushing us to fight very hard in every game without being picky and performing only against the big teams,'' Brooks told Sowetan.
Quick facts:
Brooks made his Premiership debut in December 2020 under coach Dan Malesela at Galaxy
