Fixtures
Saturday: Bay v SuperSport, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela (3.30pm); Marumo v Magesi, Dr Molemela (5.45pm); Sekhukhune v CPT City, Peter Mokaba (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v Chiefs, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm)
Did you know?
Duba was born in Lenasia on June 27 2004.
Since his promotion from the development in January last year, Duba has played 23 games for the senior team, scoring three goals with two assists.
Duba vows to make Chiefs fans happy
Amakhosi aim to make amends against Polokwane after last week's slip up
Image: Philip Maeta
Kaizer Chiefs forward Wandile Duba has disclosed that they were still kicking themselves for surrendering a two-goal cushion to eventually draw against Royal AM last Saturday, vowing to win against Polokwane City to make the Amakhosi faithful happy.
Chiefs face Polokwane at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm). Amakhosi are still hurting from the 2-all draw against Royal in their previous outing at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium last weekend, where they scored two goals within the first 15 minutes of the game via Ashley du Preez and Duba, before allowing Thwihli Thwahla to score in the 51st and 89th minute to settle for a draw.
“We played well in the first half against Royal AM and I don't know what happened in the second half. We lost two points... we are frustrated and angry at ourselves because we dropped points when we had to win the game. We should have killed off that game in the first half and just kept the ball in the second half,'' Duba said yesterday.
“We will win the Polokwane City game because there's no other way of making our fans happy again other than winning this game.''
The 20-year-old forward was pleased to net his second goal of the season against Royal, vowing to score more goals this term. It was the second game in a row where Duba scored, having netted in the previous fixture, a 2-1 win over Richards Bay at the same venue.
Did you know?
Duba was born in Lenasia on June 27 2004.
Since his promotion from the development in January last year, Duba has played 23 games for the senior team, scoring three goals with two assists.
