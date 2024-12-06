Soccer

Benni unsure if Bucs can fight on all fronts

Legend reckons Pirates could battle with depth as Ahly visit Orlando

06 December 2024 - 08:02
Neville Khoza Journalist
Relebohile Mofokeng of Pirates.
Relebohile Mofokeng of Pirates.
Image: ALCHE GREEFF

As Orlando Pirates and Al Ahly are set to renew their rivalry in their CAF Champions League Group C match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm), former player Benni McCarthy is not entirely convinced whether the Buccaneers have enough depth to compete in both the continental and domestic competitions.

Speaking during the Carling Black Label media event earlier this week in Sandton, McCarthy said the Buccaneers should rather focus on one competition where they will put all their energy.

Pirates started their group campaign with a 2-1 win away at CR Belouizdad and will have the biggest test against defending champions Ahly tomorrow. Ahly have won the competition a record 12 times, more than any club in the continent. 

“I hope they are strong enough, so far they are doing very well. But I think when you want to win the PSL [Betway Premiership title] and you want to go to the final of the Champions League, you will need two squads,” McCarthy said.

“And you have already seen against Stellenbosch now [in a league match where they lost 0-1 on Sunday], you get to find out because it gets tougher with the travel because they travelled to Algeria and it's catching up.

I think when you want to win the PSL [Betway Premiership title] and you want to go to the final of the Champions League, you will need two squads.
Former player Benni McCarthy

“I just hope they have enough depth and get their injured players back and keep them injury-free because they will need every single player.”

The Egyptian giants are currently tied on three points with Pirates after winning both their opening games.

The Buccaneers will draw some inspiration from the fact that they thumped Ahly in 2013, before playing to a 1-1 draw in the return leg of their Group A fixture.

They also played to a 1-1 draw before winning 2-0 in Egypt in the two-legged final in the same year.

Pirates will also rely on their domestic form which saw them get their campaign off to a perfect start in this competition.

Young players like Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota will look to continue where they left off against Belouizdad in the opening match.

