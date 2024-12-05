Magesi assistant coach Papi Zothwane has revealed it was Clinton Larsen who motivated him to get into coaching, and he's grateful to work with him as he is growing every day.
Zothwane, who said his relationship with Larsen goes back to his playing days, joined Larsen at Magesi in July last year while they were still competing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
He said they have been working well together and has learned a lot from Larsen. “We started working together a long time ago. I know how he worked while I was still playing for [now-defunct Bloemfontein] Celtic in 2013, and three years after, I worked with him at [Golden] Arrows, I was a DCC [DStv Diski Challenge] coach with Vusumuzi Vilakazi and he was the head coach,” Zothwane told the media on Tuesday during the Carling Black Label media event in Sandton.
“He gave us responsibility, the platform and freedom. And the human side of a coach, it is tough to work with someone that you don't connect as people. We've connected before when I was a player and he was the coach. And we've worked together for the longest time. I'm very happy because he made it clear if he gets a promotion he will bring me.”
Zothwane-Larsen bonhomie boosts Magesi's fortunes
Duo helped newbies gain promotion, win historic cup
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Magesi assistant coach Papi Zothwane has revealed it was Clinton Larsen who motivated him to get into coaching, and he's grateful to work with him as he is growing every day.
Zothwane, who said his relationship with Larsen goes back to his playing days, joined Larsen at Magesi in July last year while they were still competing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
He said they have been working well together and has learned a lot from Larsen. “We started working together a long time ago. I know how he worked while I was still playing for [now-defunct Bloemfontein] Celtic in 2013, and three years after, I worked with him at [Golden] Arrows, I was a DCC [DStv Diski Challenge] coach with Vusumuzi Vilakazi and he was the head coach,” Zothwane told the media on Tuesday during the Carling Black Label media event in Sandton.
“He gave us responsibility, the platform and freedom. And the human side of a coach, it is tough to work with someone that you don't connect as people. We've connected before when I was a player and he was the coach. And we've worked together for the longest time. I'm very happy because he made it clear if he gets a promotion he will bring me.”
After they helped Dikwena tša Meetse win promotion last season, Larsen and Zothwane recently guided the team to lift the Carling Knockout title after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final. “The team had faith in me, they always showed interest in me being part of the team,” he said.
“Working with someone that you know gives you less pressure but more hard work in terms of wanting to achieve a lot with the coach because he has shown so much faith in your ability. I must say, so far it has been good because he's giving me the freedom and the platform to learn as much as I can, and I'm grateful he gave me the opportunity, and we have been working extremely well.”
After they were brought down to earth when they lost 0-2 to Chippa United in the Betway Premiership, Magesi will be desperate to get three points when they face Marumo Gallants at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday at 5.45pm.
SowetanLIVE
Mngqithi predicts attacking game from AS FAR
Ramalepe calls for consistency in Banyana selection
Tau joins Ahly on flight to Joburg for Pirates clash
Nkota, Mofokeng get Makhanya grinning with pride
Roger De Sa warns Bucs to take back seat against Ahly
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos