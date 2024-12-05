De Sa, who reminded Pirates this game wasn't a do-or-die as any result wouldn't decide their fate, reflected on how they beat Al Ahly in the group stages. “These games are not everything. I remember beating Ahly 3-0 away and still losing to them in the final, so it's just another game,'' De Sa said.
De Sa's Bucs thumped Ahly in the first leg in the group stages in 2013, before playing a 1-all draw in the return leg of their Group A fixture in Soweto. The two teams met again in the two-legged final, where the Egyptians won 3-1 on aggregate after claiming a 2-0 win on home soil and a 1-all draw in SA.
De Sa also insinuated Pirates should target finishing second in Group C behind firm favourites Ahly, who've won the Champions League a record 12 times. “I think it's important for them to understand that two teams go through, so even if they finish behind Ahly in that group it's still fine,'' he said.
Al Ahly and Pirates are currently tied on three points after one game each in Group C, with the Egyptian giants topping by virtue of a better goal difference. Algerian side CR Belouizdad and Stade d'Abidjan of Ivory Coast are both pointless after losing their openers to Pirates and Ahly, respectively.
Roger De Sa warns Bucs to take back seat against Ahly
Ex-coach says gung-ho approach could sink Pirates
Roger De Sa, who was Orlando Pirates' coach when they faced Al Ahly four times in 2013, has cautioned the Soweto heavyweights against gunning for a win at all costs against the Egyptians on Saturday (3pm), saying the game was “not everything”.
Pirates welcome the defending champions to Orlando Stadium for their second CAF Champions League Group C fixture.
De Sa, who was at the helm when Bucs played the Red Devils twice in the group stages of the 2013 Champions League, before trading blows again with them in a two-legged final, has told Pirates to guard against getting carried away in trying to get a victory, fearing they may end up losing.
“Playing Ahly is always difficult because they're a top team in Africa. They have a fantastic record in the Champions League. Pirates must be careful not to get carried away, looking for a win and end up losing,'' De Sa told Sowetan.
