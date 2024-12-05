“What needs to be done is not to bring in a lot of new players. We have to keep the same players and add here and there because if you can see the international players were not with us [for Jamaica games], and some new players did the job, but I don't think there's much changes that need to be done,'' Ramalepe said.
Banyana drew first blood against Jamaica through Linda Motlhalo in the 19th minute, before Vyan Sampson levelled matters two minutes before the hour mark. The Reggae Girlz netted their second five minutes later via Drew Spence, with Kyla Jay McKenna scoring the goal that proved the final nail in the coffin for SA in the 76th minute. Amogelang Motau netted Banyana's second goal in the 90th minute.
Ramalepe said the referee handled the game badly in Montego Bay. “We really tried our best. I think the ref just spoilt the game. I think if the ref did well, maybe we'd be talking something different but overall, I am proud of the girls... we really gave it our all. We pushed until the last whistle.''
Did you know?
Banyana have now lost their last four games, having last won when they beat Senegal 2-0 in a friendly in June
Banyana's last four games
October 25: v Denmark (5-0)
October 29: v England (3-1)
November 30: v Jamaica (3-0)
Tuesday: v Jamaica (3-2)
Ramalepe calls for consistency in Banyana selection
Veteran reckons too many changes can disrupt team momentum
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana stalwart Lebogang Ramalepe, 33, doesn't like the idea of bringing in a lot of new faces to the national team set-up, feeling the coaches must stick with the bulk of the current squad.
Banyana had a number of new players when they faced Jamaica in a double friendly in Montego Bay, where the Reggae Girlz thumped them 3-0 in the first friendly last Saturday, before beating them 3-2 two days later.
Antonia Maponya, Jessica Williams, Gugu Dlamini, Shakira O'Malley and Sibongile Ntoane were some of the new faces that travelled with the team to Jamaica.
The Mexican-based trio of forwards Jermaine Seoposenwe (Monterrey), Hildah Magaia (Mazatlan FC) and Thembi Kgatlana (Tigres UANL) were not part of the team. Magaia withdrew at the 11th hour due to an injury, while Seoposenwe and Kgatlana didn't link up with the national side as their clubs had clashing schedules.
