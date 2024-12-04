McCarthy's reasons are that after coaching at Manchester United, he has set the bar high and he is waiting for the right project before committing. “I was at Old Trafford for two years. That's what made me realise that if you set yourself small goals, you will achieve that. If you set yourself big goals and work hard, you will work towards those.”
McCarthy also revealed he had interviews already with unnamed clubs in the MLS.
“I've had three interviews with three different MLS clubs, so now their season is finished and they are just embarking on a final for the team to win the league; LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls will be in the final [MLS Cup on Saturday].
“For the rest of the teams, they are now off-season and the league has finished. I think teams now are assessing, they have interviewed coaches and, unfortunately, if someone loses his job they have candidates that are there.”
McCarthy also dismissed speculation that he had held talks with Sundowns in the winter before they confirmed Manqoba Mngqithi as head coach. “That didn't happen. I never spoke to them about joining them.”
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Benni McCarthy sets sights on MLS, La Liga or Portuguese League
Bafana legend says his stock has risen after Old Trafford stint
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Former Manchester United forwards coach Benni McCarthy has expressed his ambition of coaching at the US Major League Soccer (MLS), Europe or North Africa rather than a return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
The all-time Bafana Bafana leading goal scorer has been the subject of speculation since leaving the English Premier League side at the end of last season, with few PSL clubs including Mamelodi Sundowns being punted as his possible employers.
Although he insists he is not closing any door on a possible PSL return, McCarthy has loftier ambitions as he sets his sights on bigger leagues abroad. “My mindset is elsewhere but I don't close no doors to coming back home or anywhere in Africa, but my ambitions are just high whether is MLS, the Premier League, or the Championship, that's where I'm looking to go,” McCarthy told the media during the Carling Black Label media event is Sandton yesterday.
“La Liga or the Portuguese league, that's where I'm looking to go. I'm not aiming [low] like help [Kaizer] Chiefs, [Orlando] Pirates or Sundowns My ambitions are far beyond that.”
McCarthy's reasons are that after coaching at Manchester United, he has set the bar high and he is waiting for the right project before committing. “I was at Old Trafford for two years. That's what made me realise that if you set yourself small goals, you will achieve that. If you set yourself big goals and work hard, you will work towards those.”
McCarthy also revealed he had interviews already with unnamed clubs in the MLS.
“I've had three interviews with three different MLS clubs, so now their season is finished and they are just embarking on a final for the team to win the league; LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls will be in the final [MLS Cup on Saturday].
“For the rest of the teams, they are now off-season and the league has finished. I think teams now are assessing, they have interviewed coaches and, unfortunately, if someone loses his job they have candidates that are there.”
McCarthy also dismissed speculation that he had held talks with Sundowns in the winter before they confirmed Manqoba Mngqithi as head coach. “That didn't happen. I never spoke to them about joining them.”
SowetanLIVE
Van Nistelrooy disappointed by Manchester United exit
Ellis dedicates defeat to South Africans
Milford still top of MFC despite two loses
Barker lauds Stellies resilience after ending Pirates run
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos