Makhanya is proud to see his youth players shine at Pirates, with Mofokeng also enjoying his football. He said he was also encouraged by several teams that are now showing their faith in the youngsters.
“They have shown us that they can do the job, they went to big matches, Rele scored a winner against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final and went on to score against Stellenbosch [MTN8 final],” he said.
“What pleases me the most is that there is a belief, especially in youth, where you see other teams are giving them an opportunity to show their talent, and that's what we've always hoped for. Even big teams are now starting to give them a chance.
"I watched Pirates when they were playing in the Champions League. It was nice to see Nkota and Mofokeng combining to score goals, especially at that level. As coaches from DDC, we are very proud of what is happening.”
SowetanLIVE
Nkota, Mofokeng get Makhanya grinning with pride
Bucs' juniors coach impressed by his products' exploits in first team
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates legend Joseph Makhanya is impressed with how youngster Mohau Nkota has settled in quickly at the club, and he's urged him to remain consistent with his performance.
Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng were both guided by Makhanya in the DStv Diski Challenge. Nkota, 19, earned his first start for the Buccaneers against SuperSport United this season and has impressed with his performances since then.
Nkota netted a brace against CR Belouizdad to help the Buccaneers to a 2-1 win in their CAF Champions' League group phase opener last week. “I’m impressed with how he has settled,” Makhanya explained to the media after the Black Label Cup campaign update in Sandton yesterday.
“Football is all about consistency and I hope he stays true to it and works even harder because the more you are getting results it means you need to work harder to remain consistent. I hope he becomes consistent in his approach because the level is up a bit, meaning now, every week teams will be planning against him and he needs to sharpen his skills and become a player that we foresee."
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Makhanya is proud to see his youth players shine at Pirates, with Mofokeng also enjoying his football. He said he was also encouraged by several teams that are now showing their faith in the youngsters.
“They have shown us that they can do the job, they went to big matches, Rele scored a winner against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final and went on to score against Stellenbosch [MTN8 final],” he said.
“What pleases me the most is that there is a belief, especially in youth, where you see other teams are giving them an opportunity to show their talent, and that's what we've always hoped for. Even big teams are now starting to give them a chance.
"I watched Pirates when they were playing in the Champions League. It was nice to see Nkota and Mofokeng combining to score goals, especially at that level. As coaches from DDC, we are very proud of what is happening.”
SowetanLIVE
Mohafe well prepared to deal with Chiefs' 'long balls'
Milford still top of MFC despite two loses
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Ex-Ajax teen sensation Mkhanyiseli Siwahla ‘was never a bad boy’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos