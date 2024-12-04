Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe has sounded rather optimistic that they'll beat Kaizer Chiefs, asserting they know how to play against a team that plays “long balls” like Amakhosi.
Polokwane host Chiefs in the league at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
“They [Chiefs] play in transition and play a lot of long balls. We think it's a match that we need most because we know how to play against teams that play that way, so I think we will do better against them,'' Mohafe said.
Even so, Mohafe suggested that he was worried about the fact that Chiefs didn't win their last game, which they drew 2-2 against Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium last Saturday, saying the reality that Amakhosi were inconsistent makes them a “serious threat”.
“Chiefs are a serious threat because when you check, you'll see that they are also not doing that well...they are getting a win after some time,'' the Rise and Shine mentor noted.
Mohafe also bemoaned the fact that they hardly score more than one goal in a match. Their 2-1 win over AmaZulu in their season opener and the 2-0 victory over Magesi in their second league game of the season, both September, remain the only two of their nine league games where Polokwane have managed to net more than one goal this season.
Mohafe well prepared to deal with Chiefs' 'long balls'
Polokwane plot to exploit Amakhosi's inconsistency
Image: Ashley Vlotman
“We have a serious problem of not scoring. We are not scoring enough goals... it's one goal there, no goals there, so we need to get our scoring correct. If we can get that part correct, then everything will be normal again,'' Mohafe said.
Mohafe also weighed in on Ndamulelo Maphangule's recent inclusion in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for their last two Afcon qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan, saying the selection, although the 27-year-old didn't make the final squad, showed that he was working hard.
“For him to be included in the Bafana preliminary squad shows that he's working very hard. The inclusion has also boosted his confidence... he's so determined to continue working hard. I also like the fact that he's remained level-headed. Also, his inclusion shows that we are doing a great job as a team,'' Mohafe said.
Fixtures
Friday: Bay v SuperSport, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Saturday: Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela (3.30pm); Marumo v Magesi, Dr Molemela (5.45pm); Sekhukhune v CPT City, Peter Mokaba (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v Chiefs, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm)
SowetanLIVE
