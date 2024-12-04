Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Ex-Ajax teen sensation Mkhanyiseli Siwahla ‘was never a bad boy’

One-time youngest player in the PSL opens up on new lease on life at 35 as a player and team manager at third-tier Lerumo Lions

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 04 December 2024 - 13:40
Former Ajax Cape Town teenage star Mkhanyiseli Siwahla.
Former Ajax Cape Town teenage star Mkhanyiseli Siwahla.
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE

Former Ajax Cape Town, Chippa United and Mpumalanga Black Aces midfielder Mkhanyiseli Siwahla has opened up on the pressures of emerging as a teenage prodigy star and having a reputation as a “bad boy” of football. 

In the 48th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele went down memory lane with Siwahla as he reflected on his colourful life. 

Siwahla, who has come out of retirement at the age of 35 to help as a player and in the team management of North West ABC Motsepe League side Lerumo Lions, spoke about having to learn to live in the limelight from an early age. 

He shot to instant stardom when he became the youngest player in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) at the age of 15 years and 174 days to score a goal in an Absa Cup game, against Dynamos in 2004. 

Siwahla spoke about being sad that he didn’t fulfil his potential. He also failed to build a house for his mother, which was something he promised her when he turned professional. 

He reminisced about the days when he used to play for the South African Under-17, U-20 and U-23 national teams, where he played with the likes of Itumeleng Khune, the late Senzo Meyiwa, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Excellent Walaza, Nhlanhla Vilakazi and George Maluleka. 

Siwahla fell on hard times, but his life changed for the better when he started working with Lerumo Lions owner Sibongile Marokana, who has taken him under her wing at the club. 

Mohafe well prepared to deal with Chiefs' 'long balls'

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe has sounded rather optimistic that they'll beat Kaizer Chiefs, asserting they know how to play against a team that ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Benni McCarthy sets sights on MLS, La Liga or Portuguese League

Former Manchester United forwards coach Benni McCarthy has expressed his ambition of coaching at the US Major League Soccer, Europe or North Africa ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Ellis dedicates defeat to South Africans

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis dedicated their 3-2 defeat to Jamaica in a friendly, played in the early hours of Tuesday in Montego Bay, to “the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Milford still top of MFC despite two loses

Milford coach Mandla Qhogi sees no need to panic after losing two games on the trot, feeling that will prove to be a wake-up call as he attributes ...
Sport
1 day ago

Barker lauds Stellies resilience after ending Pirates run

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker couldn't stop raving about the character of his troops after grinding a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates, his 100th win ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks
How to upgrade your prepaid electricity meter