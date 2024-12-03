Soccer

Van Nistelrooy disappointed by Manchester United exit

‘I spoke to Ruben Amorim about it, the conversation was grateful, man to man, manager to manager, and that helped a lot to move on’

By Shifa Jahan - 03 December 2024 - 12:56
New Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy poses for a selfie with a fan outside the stadium before their Premier League match against Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium in London, Britain on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Ruud van Nistelrooy was disappointed to leave Manchester United after his successful spell as interim coach came to an end but the Dutchman said he understands why new manager Ruben Amorim wanted to bring his own assistants into the club.

Van Nistelrooy, who was appointed Leicester City manager at the end of last month, went unbeaten in his four games in charge at United after Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, having previously served as his compatriot's assistant.

“I was disappointed, yeah, very much so, and it hurt that I had to leave,” he said on Monday.

“The only job I would take as an assistant was at United because of the bond I have with the people in the club and the fans. But in the end I got my head round it because I also understand the new manager.

“I spoke to Ruben Amorim about it, the conversation was grateful, man to man, manager to manager, and that helped a lot to move on and straightaway get into talks with new possibilities which lifted my spirits.”

Van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals in a highly successful five-year stint at United before moving to Real Madrid but the former striker said he has the battling qualities to help 16th-placed Leicester avoid relegation.

“People see Real Madrid, Manchester United, but my first three seasons as a professional were in Dutch football with FC Den Bosch, so I know what it’s like to fight,” he said.

Leicester host West Ham United in the Premier League later on Tuesday.

Reuters

