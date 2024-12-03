Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker couldn't stop raving about the character of his troops after grinding a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates, his 100th win in charge of the side, to cap off what was a taxing week at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Devin Titus netted the only goal of the match, to ensure that Stellenbosch registered back-to-back league wins at Orlando. This time, the Cape Winelands team also made sure Pirates' blistering run of seven straight wins came to an end.
Stellies beat Pirates 3-2 in the league at Orlando Stadium last season.
“These Stellenbosch players just never cease to amaze me in terms of their courage, bravery, commitment, desire, the work rate, unity and togetherness,'' Barker said.
“We come off a difficult week, travel on Sunday [to face Stade Malien of Mali away in the Confederation Cup Group B opener, where they lost 2-0 last Wednesday] and you arrive on Friday in Cape Town and you have to play against a team that won seven in a row. [This is] a team that won on the continent [referring to Pirates' 2-1 win over Algerian side CR Belouizdad in their CAF Champions League Group C opener away last Tuesday], a team that's already got a trophy in the bag for the season, so they were very high in confidence and belief.”
Barker lauds Stellies resilience after ending Pirates run
Coach marks 100th win at Stellies with stellar display
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Barker also reserved a special praise for his “tactician” assistant Wesley Sergel while he continued to shower his players with plaudits, asserting they executed their game plan perfectly. The Stellenbosch coach said it was special to win his 100th game for Stellies at Orlando Stadium.
“So for us to come here and get a result like we did today, all the credit has to go to the players and also my assistant coach Wesley, who's the tactician of the team, and the way we set up the team, I thought was superb,'' Barker said.
“Well done to the players. A massive victory for us, back-to-back victories at Orlando Stadium is really special. I believe it's my 100th win as a coach of Stellenbosch and to do it here [at Orlando Stadium] in these circumstances is very special.”
Stellenbosch's next fixture is in the CAF Confederation Cup against RS Berkane, who they will host at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
