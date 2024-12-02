Soccer

We are still in the running for the league – Riveiro after Bucs' first loss

02 December 2024 - 11:50
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro didn't want to chalk up their defeat against Stellenbosch, their maiden in the league this season, to fatigue, vowing Bucs would still give Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money in the title race until the end. 

Having won their first seven league fixtures for the first time in PSL history, Pirates' juggernaut was halted by Stellenbosch, who beat them 1-0 via Devin Titus' goal, at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Pirates played the game, five days after stunning Algerian side CR Belouizdad 2-1 in the CAF Champions League Group C opener Algiers.

“The opponent [Stellenbosch] even had the same problem [of travelling]. They played even later than us [they played away to Malian side Stade Malien, where they lost 2-0 in their Confederation Cup Group B opener], they played one later than Pirates and with even difficult flight connections and stuff, with no time to prepare for the game. We have to get used to this schedule... to this accumulation of games and don't complain about it any more.”

“We [Pirates and Sundowns] have the same number of points and the goal difference right now is putting us up and down. It's only eight games, we have to play 30 games. Trust me, we know how difficult it is going to be to win every game but we want to compete. We want to, until the last game, have options to finish at the top. You can be sure that this group is going to fight until the last game.”

Riveiro also emphasised that he felt it was a good decision to deploy the same starting line-up that won in Algeria again against Stellenbosch. Pirates next face Al Ahly in their second game in Group C of the Champions League at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

“We prepared the team in preseason and during the season for these moments to, if players are available, to have the possibility to repeat the starting XI... it does mean if we are going to do it always because it's impossible,'' the Pirates coach said.

“Today everyone was good, ready to go, knowing that fatigue will appear after maybe 55, 60, 70 minutes and that's the time that you maybe need to introduce fresh players... you hope to do it leading, not chasing.”

