AmaZulu co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi feels his side are on the right track but cautioned that there is still a lot of work to be done.
Usuthu beat KwaZulu-Natal rivals Richards Bay 3-1 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday through goals from Rowan Human, Etiosa Ighodaro and Ethan Brooks, before Yanele Mbuthuma scored the consolation goal.
The win saw them register their second successive win in the Betway Premiership after beating Chippa United, and Vilakazi believes the four-week recess has benefited them.
“I think it was all about proper planning. We knew that we were coming against a tough side, we were both not doing well in the league and we wanted to be victorious on the day,” Vilakazi told the media.
“One would have loved to play again after winning against Chippa United, but we took that as a blessing in disguise to make sure we got more time to analyse the players and try to have that chemistry because we only had one week before the Carling Knockout against Stellenbosch.
Vilakazi says four-week pause benefited AmaZulu
Usuthu toast second win on the trot against Bay
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
AmaZulu co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi feels his side are on the right track but cautioned that there is still a lot of work to be done.
Usuthu beat KwaZulu-Natal rivals Richards Bay 3-1 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday through goals from Rowan Human, Etiosa Ighodaro and Ethan Brooks, before Yanele Mbuthuma scored the consolation goal.
The win saw them register their second successive win in the Betway Premiership after beating Chippa United, and Vilakazi believes the four-week recess has benefited them.
“I think it was all about proper planning. We knew that we were coming against a tough side, we were both not doing well in the league and we wanted to be victorious on the day,” Vilakazi told the media.
“One would have loved to play again after winning against Chippa United, but we took that as a blessing in disguise to make sure we got more time to analyse the players and try to have that chemistry because we only had one week before the Carling Knockout against Stellenbosch.
“We had two weeks before Orlando Pirates, so the time was not enough in terms of gelling with the team and understanding between players and also the coaches.
“But we used the four weeks that we had and one is happy to get the three points.”
Vilakazi also feels that confidence is high after those two victories.
“The confidence is there and the chemistry is there but this is not the better of the team that we saw now, we are still a work in progress and I think we will do better going forward,” he said.
“That understanding between the players and the coaches was needed and I think the four weeks we had we used on that just to check our strong points and weaknesses of our players to determine how we will play."
Elsewhere, SuperSport United's poor run of results continued when they lost 0-1 to Marumo Gallants at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.
SowetanLIVE
Vilakazi calls for change of fortune as Chippa visit Usuthu
Chippa drop xenophobic protest for fear of reprisals
Kopo accuses assistant ref of making xenophobic remarks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos