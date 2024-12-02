Arrows recorded successive victories against Royal AM and Cape Town City scoring six goals while conceding four in the process.
On Sunday, they beat the Citizens 3-2 at Mpumalanga Stadium after goals from Themba Mantshiyane, Ryan Moon and Sphelele Dlamini, while Gabriel Amato and Amadou Soukouna netted for City.
“I'm pleased to see the team convert the chances we created but in terms of sharpness we are not there, we are still behind, but I want to applaud the players for their good commitment,” Khenyeza told the media during the post-match press conference.
“We just need to continue pushing, we scored six in two games and if you look at both sides, we are conceding and scoring which was difficult for us before where we were not scoring in a few games, now we have scored three goals in two games which is good.”
Khenyeza also applauded the character his side showed in both matches and feels they are improving in each game.
The win saw Abafana Bes'thende move to sixth on the log table with 13 points from eight matches.
“The players are getting stronger and the character is getting better and a desire to win is growing every time,” he said.
“We had a challenge last season but this term you can see they are growing and this is the same group that we suffered with. Now they understand even when they concede first they manage to come back and fight.”
Arrows next match is against Orlando Pirates on December 10 at Orlando Stadium and Khenyeza said they will have to avoid what happened the last time they were there when they lost 7-0 last season.
“Our focus now is on Pirates and we will make our players aware again not to repeat what happened last season when we lost 7-0.”
SowetanLIVE
Khenyeza applauds players for turning the tide in goals
Arrows focus on Pirates in bid to avoid another thrashing
Image: Darren Stewart
Golden Arrows' recent scoring exploits have impressed coach Mabhuti Khenyeza after his side netted six goals in two matches in the Betway Premiership.
Arrows recorded successive victories against Royal AM and Cape Town City scoring six goals while conceding four in the process.
On Sunday, they beat the Citizens 3-2 at Mpumalanga Stadium after goals from Themba Mantshiyane, Ryan Moon and Sphelele Dlamini, while Gabriel Amato and Amadou Soukouna netted for City.
“I'm pleased to see the team convert the chances we created but in terms of sharpness we are not there, we are still behind, but I want to applaud the players for their good commitment,” Khenyeza told the media during the post-match press conference.
“We just need to continue pushing, we scored six in two games and if you look at both sides, we are conceding and scoring which was difficult for us before where we were not scoring in a few games, now we have scored three goals in two games which is good.”
Khenyeza also applauded the character his side showed in both matches and feels they are improving in each game.
The win saw Abafana Bes'thende move to sixth on the log table with 13 points from eight matches.
“The players are getting stronger and the character is getting better and a desire to win is growing every time,” he said.
“We had a challenge last season but this term you can see they are growing and this is the same group that we suffered with. Now they understand even when they concede first they manage to come back and fight.”
Arrows next match is against Orlando Pirates on December 10 at Orlando Stadium and Khenyeza said they will have to avoid what happened the last time they were there when they lost 7-0 last season.
“Our focus now is on Pirates and we will make our players aware again not to repeat what happened last season when we lost 7-0.”
SowetanLIVE
Vilakazi says four-week pause benefited AmaZulu
Man United crush Everton in Amorim's first home league game, Chelsea thump Villa 3-0 to move joint second
Stellies end Bucs' blistering start to the season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos