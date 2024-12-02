“Coaches are reviewed after every match and after every week. At this stage, the club has not put pressure on anyone, and I think the boys have performed well. In 17 matches, they have scored 38 goals and that's a good return. We've lost four of those matches and we had several good wins. I think the team is coming all right.”
Mngqithi is also satisfied with the progress they are making.
“I think the team is playing well. I think sometimes in our country, we don't watch football. We wait for the results and then if it's positive it means it is a good performance, when it is negative it means a bad performance,” he said.
“But I think the team is playing well. It's strange because when I was talking to the team at the beginning of the season, I said because of all the commotion and everything that was surrounding us we would benefit a lot from being respected."
Sundowns' next match will be against AS FAR in their second match of the Champions League at Stade El Abdi, Morocco on Saturday at 9pm.
SowetanLIVE
Downs impress Mngqithi after win over Sekhukhune
Coach happy with the team's progress
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was pleased with the reaction from his players after their impressive 3-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday after a challenging couple of results.
Before their win against Babina Noko, the Brazilians lost the Carling Knockout final to Magesi before drawing against AS Maniema Union in their opening match of the CAF Champions' League group phase.
Sundowns' goals against Sekhukhune came from an own goal by Trésor Tshibwabwa, a penalty from Arthur Sales and a late strike from Iqraam Rayners.
“In this job that we are doing, there is always pressure. Every performance and game that we play we are under pressure that's why I always say a coach's job is more stressful than the job of a CEO who is always reviewed after a year,” Mngqithi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“Coaches are reviewed after every match and after every week. At this stage, the club has not put pressure on anyone, and I think the boys have performed well. In 17 matches, they have scored 38 goals and that's a good return. We've lost four of those matches and we had several good wins. I think the team is coming all right.”
Mngqithi is also satisfied with the progress they are making.
“I think the team is playing well. I think sometimes in our country, we don't watch football. We wait for the results and then if it's positive it means it is a good performance, when it is negative it means a bad performance,” he said.
“But I think the team is playing well. It's strange because when I was talking to the team at the beginning of the season, I said because of all the commotion and everything that was surrounding us we would benefit a lot from being respected."
Sundowns' next match will be against AS FAR in their second match of the Champions League at Stade El Abdi, Morocco on Saturday at 9pm.
SowetanLIVE
We are still in the running for the league – Riveiro after Bucs' first loss
Khenyeza applauds players for turning the tide in goals
Vilakazi says four-week pause benefited AmaZulu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos