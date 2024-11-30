Soccer

Sundowns top Betway Premiership after big win over Sekhukhune

By SPORT REPORTER - 01 December 2024 - 13:17
Arthur Sales of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal with his teammates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 30 November 2024.
Arthur Sales of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal with his teammates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 30 November 2024.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have climbed to the summit of the Betway Premiership after a 3-0 win over Sekhukhune United at Loftus Stadium on Saturday night.

The defending champions are now level on 21 points with Orlando Pirates, who play Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

Avoiding a defeat to Stellies will see the Sea Robbers return to the top spot as they have managed to win all their past seven games.

Sundowns’ goals against Sekhukhune came from an own goal by Trésor Tshibwabwa, penalty by Arthur Sales and a late goal by Iqraam Rayners.

Masandawana boss Manqob Mngqithi would be happy with the reaction from his men after a challenging couple of results.

Before the game, Sundowns had played to a draw against Maniema Union in the Caf Champions League and lost the Carling Knockout final to Magesi FC.

Sundowns ready to make amends after tough, winless week - Kekana

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has revealed that they have done an introspection as the team after failing to get results in their last ...
Sport
2 days ago

Seema sorry for Babina Noko's 'bad day at the office'

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema wants his side to put their 3-1 defeat against TS Galaxy behind them as quickly as possible, slamming their ...
Sport
3 days ago

Pirates aim to hold on to top spot in league

Orlando Pirates will be hoping to maintain their 100% winning record in the league when they host a somewhat wounded Stellenbosch FC at Orlando ...
Sport
2 days ago

Beganovic beams as Galaxy finally get to shine

New TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has stressed the significance of Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium, which was ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 National Day of Prayer for all South Africans
Uganda landslide kills 17; over 100 people missing | REUTERS